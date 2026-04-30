Scottish Influencer Found Safe in Moroccan Flat After Going Missing

Scottish influencer Rachel Kerr, 31, from Dunblane, has been found safe in an apartment in Agadir, Morocco, after going missing for five days. The local police tracked her down using CCTV, following concerns raised by her friends and family when she stopped all communication after leaving her hotel. Rachel, who had checked out of the Caribbean Village hotel after a night out, has told authorities she wants to continue her holiday.

Disappearance Sparks Search

Rachel’s disappearance began after she left the SMART Nightclub in Hotel Agador and switched off her phone. This unexpected silence triggered missing person alerts and prompted loved ones to fly out to Morocco to help search for her.

Police Track Down Influencer

Moroccan police located Rachel safe in an Agadir apartment, confirming she left her hotel voluntarily and had not been threatened or attacked. She remains in regular contact with her brother, who arrived in Morocco shortly after the disappearance.

Family Concern Over Mental Health

While Rachel chose to stay silent, sources close to the investigation indicate concerns about her mental health. Friends reported she had run out of money but was managing during her unplanned extended stay.

Rachel’s Choice To Stay

Rachel wants to keep holidaying in Morocco despite the ordeal. Her decision to go off-grid without informing her family caused distress, highlighting the importance of communication to avoid unnecessary worry.