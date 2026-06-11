Sheraz Malik jailed for double rape of vulnerable woman in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Sheraz Malik, 28, has been sentenced to 14 years for the double rape of a vulnerable 18-year-old woman in Sutton Lawn, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. The attacks took place on the evening of Sunday 29 June 2025 after the victim was introduced to Malik and other men by a friend. Malik was identified following the arrest of an initial suspect and was detained at a Newcastle address on 18 July.

Multiple Assaults Confirmed

The victim was first raped by another man before being taken to a secluded spot where Malik also sexually assaulted her. During the trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Malik pleaded not guilty, claiming the encounter was consensual. The jury rejected his defence, convicting him of two counts of rape but acquitting him of a third.

DNA Links Malik

Police presented DNA evidence that directly linked Malik to the victim. Despite two interviews, Malik declined to comment. He was identified as a suspect following the arrest of a previous man connected to the case.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

On Thursday, 11 June at Birmingham Crown Court, Malik was handed an extended 14-year sentence — 10 years in custody plus four years on extended licence — for the double rape offences.