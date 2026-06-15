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JUSTICE FIGHT Staffordshire Family Demands Fresh Probe Into John Merrick’s 2013 Death

Staffordshire Family Demands Fresh Probe Into John Merrick’s 2013 Death

John Merrick, a 32-year-old father and businessman, was found dead under a bridge in Wigginton, Staffordshire, on 6 September 2013. Staffordshire Police ruled the death accidental following investigations and two formal reviews, but his family continues to fight for answers, insisting foul play was involved. The ongoing campaign by his parents, Paul and Julie Merrick, now includes a call to exhume John’s body for a new examination.

Long Battle For Justice

The Merrick family has spent over ten years disputing the official verdict. They believe John was murdered and have criticised the original police investigation as flawed. The family even offered a £100,000 reward in a bid to uncover the truth after receiving an anonymous letter implying John was “silenced” for knowing too much.

New Expert Report Raises Questions

Engineer Mike Brown authored a 46-page report commissioned by the Merricks that challenges the police account. Brown questions whether John could have jumped from the bridge, the position of his body on the railway tracks, and the nature of his injuries. While acknowledging a possible train strike, the report argues the injuries described in the post-mortem are not definitively caused by a train impact.

Family Calls For Exhumation

Paul Merrick insists there is “no clear evidence” John was struck by a train and that the death has never been properly explained. The family is now seeking permission to exhume John’s body to determine the true cause of death, offering to fund the process themselves.

Official Account And Police Statement

Police maintain John crashed his car into the bridge, then fled by jumping onto railway tracks where he fell 30 feet and was hit by a train. An inquest revealed he was over the drink-drive limit and had spoken to his fiancée, Hayley Taroni, shortly before his death. Staffordshire Police have expressed sympathies but stand by the original accidental death ruling after thorough investigations and appeals.

Ongoing Family Determination

Paul Merrick said: “We have been fighting for justice for thirteen years now for the death of our son John. We do not believe John’s death was accidental.”

The family continues to push for a full case review and hopes new forensic examination will finally bring clarity to John Merrick’s death.

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