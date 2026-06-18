Tennis Star Corentin Moutet Swears 7 Times On Live TV After Warning

French tennis star Corentin Moutet caused a stir at the Queen’s Club Championships when he repeatedly dropped seven F-bombs during a live TV interview after being asked to stop swearing. The 27-year-old, ranked 38th in the world, had just secured a win against fellow French player Giovanni Perricard when the incident unfolded.

Live TV Swearing Outburst

During the post-match interview, the reporter requested Moutet to refrain from using profanity. Despite the warning, Moutet responded with a rapid series of expletives, saying “Fuck fuck fuck” multiple times within 25 seconds, creating an awkward live broadcast moment.

Unapologetic Attitude

Unlike most athletes who apologise immediately after such slips, Moutet showed no remorse and continued his outburst, challenging the norms of on-air conduct in professional tennis.

Implications For Career

The incident raises questions about how Moutet’s behaviour might affect his future interviews and sponsorship opportunities. While controversial athletes like Nick Kyrgios have thrived with a rebellious image, it remains to be seen if Moutet will carve a similar path or face consequences.

Fan Reactions And Media Buzz

The explosive interview clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking debate among tennis fans and commentators about professionalism and athlete conduct on live television.