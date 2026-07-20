Torquay Man Jailed After Throwing Victim 12 Feet Over Railings Onto Busy Road

A Torquay man has been jailed for six years after throwing another man over railings from a raised footpath, leaving him with life-changing injuries after he plunged up to 15 feet onto the road below. Daniel Meredith, 36, of Queen Street, Torquay, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 17 July after being convicted at trial of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The court heard the attack took place on 28 October 2025 on Torbay Road, Torquay.

Victim thrown headfirst onto road

Police were called at around 6.15pm following reports of two men arguing near a bridge on Torbay Road. Footage obtained during the investigation showed Meredith and the victim standing beside the railings of a raised pedestrian walkway before Meredith threw the man over the edge. The victim fell between 12 and 15 feet headfirst onto the busy road below. Dashcam footage captured the horrifying aftermath, showing the victim narrowly avoiding being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Multiple serious injuries

The victim suffered devastating injuries in the fall, including a broken spine, broken shoulders, six fractured ribs and extensive bruising. He required significant medical treatment following the assault.

Detective praises victim’s bravery

Detective Inspector Jeanne Hellyer welcomed the sentence handed down by the court. She said: “We welcome the sentence passed by the court for what was a vicious assault committed by Daniel Meredith. “The victim in this case was left with serious injuries and the dash-cam footage from a passing vehicle shows just how close the victim was to losing his life as he fell onto the road below. “There is no place for such violence in our society and we are pleased Meredith has been taken off the streets before he could commit further harm. “Meredith left the force area after the incident but was swiftly located by our officers and returned to face justice. “I would like to praise the bravery of the victim and thank him for remaining engaged throughout the court process, allowing justice to be done.”

Six-year prison sentence

Meredith will now serve a six-year prison sentence for the attack. Devon and Cornwall Police said the case highlights the potentially fatal consequences of serious violence, with investigators describing the victim as fortunate to have survived both the fall and the passing traffic below.