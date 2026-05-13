Tributes to MoD Police Officer Mark Chester Killed in Portsmouth Bike Crash

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for PC Mark Chester, a Ministry of Defence police officer who died in a motorcycle accident on May 2 in Portsmouth. The 30-something officer was returning home from work when the crash occurred on Kettering Terrace, near Mile End Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Beloved Family Man

PC Chester leaves behind his widow Ally and two young children, Jack, 6, and Kit, 3. Colleagues and friends have described him as a caring man with a great sense of humour, who was deeply loved by those who knew him.

Respected Officer

Mark was based with the Ministry of Defence Police Portsmouth Marine Unit and previously served with Surrey Police. Surrey Police Federation chairman Darren Pemble said, “Mark was well-liked and had a great sense of humour. He was a good police officer. All at Surrey Police Federation offer Mark’s family our support and condolences.”

Community Mourns

A former colleague reflected, “Mark was an amazing man and friend to many. Portsmouth is much poorer without him now.” A GoFundMe appeal has raised nearly £15,000 to support his family following this tragic loss.

Investigation Underway

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward. A police spokesperson said, “If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44260205823.” The crash happened at approximately 7:15am on May 2.