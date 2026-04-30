Tributes to Reading’s Hero Firefighter Luke Coleman After Death

Tributes have poured in following the death of Luke Coleman, a retired group manager of the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service. Mr Coleman, who managed Newbury Fire Station and worked across Wokingham and Caversham Road stations, passed away on April 30, 2026. His career spanned 30 years from 1991 to 2021, during which he led numerous community projects and served as a respected leader for the county fire service.

Respected Fire Service Leader

Luke Coleman was honoured by colleagues and friends who described him as a dedicated professional and a great friend. His leadership roles included group manager for Royal Berkshire, reflecting decades of commitment to protecting local communities.

Community Impact

Throughout his career, Mr Coleman contributed to community safety initiatives while working at Newbury, Wokingham, and Caversham Road Fire Stations. His work left a lasting impact across the county.

Tributes From Emergency Services

EMFS Group, the UK’s largest private fire and medical emergency service provider, paid tribute on social media, calling him an “amazing colleague taken too soon.” The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service also expressed deep sorrow, stating:

“We thank you for all you gave and our hearts and thoughts are with your family and friends during this tragic time. Rest in Peace Brother Luke. You gave so much to so many and you’ll be sadly missed. Till we meet again – Rest Easy.”

Legacy Remembered

Luke Coleman’s dedication over 30 years of service is remembered fondly by colleagues and the wider community. His passing has highlighted the respect he earned as a firefighter and leader.