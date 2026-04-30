Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIREFIGHTER TRIBUTE Tributes to Reading’s Hero Firefighter Luke Coleman After Death

Tributes to Reading’s Hero Firefighter Luke Coleman After Death

Tributes have poured in following the death of Luke Coleman, a retired group manager of the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service. Mr Coleman, who managed Newbury Fire Station and worked across Wokingham and Caversham Road stations, passed away on April 30, 2026. His career spanned 30 years from 1991 to 2021, during which he led numerous community projects and served as a respected leader for the county fire service.

Respected Fire Service Leader

Luke Coleman was honoured by colleagues and friends who described him as a dedicated professional and a great friend. His leadership roles included group manager for Royal Berkshire, reflecting decades of commitment to protecting local communities.

Community Impact

Throughout his career, Mr Coleman contributed to community safety initiatives while working at Newbury, Wokingham, and Caversham Road Fire Stations. His work left a lasting impact across the county.

Tributes From Emergency Services

EMFS Group, the UK’s largest private fire and medical emergency service provider, paid tribute on social media, calling him an “amazing colleague taken too soon.” The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service also expressed deep sorrow, stating:

“We thank you for all you gave and our hearts and thoughts are with your family and friends during this tragic time. Rest in Peace Brother Luke. You gave so much to so many and you’ll be sadly missed. Till we meet again – Rest Easy.”

Legacy Remembered

Luke Coleman’s dedication over 30 years of service is remembered fondly by colleagues and the wider community. His passing has highlighted the respect he earned as a firefighter and leader.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Boy,12 To Stand Trial For Sexual Assault And Wounding After Woman Found Seriously Injured

POLICE ARREST Two Green Party Candidates Arrested in London Over Antisemitic Online Posts

UK News
Clavicular Sued Over Unlicensed Aqualyx Injection and Underage Sex Claims

COURT BATTLE Clavicular Sued Over Unlicensed Aqualyx Injection and Underage Sex Claims

UK News
EasyJet Strikes Threaten UK Flights to Italy This Weekend

TRAVEL CHAOS EasyJet Strikes Threaten UK Flights to Italy This Weekend

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

VAPE CHARGES Thrapston Vape Shop Owner Charged With Rape and Strangulation

UK News
Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

POLICE APPEAL Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

UK News
New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

PET FREEDOM New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

UK News
Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

SEVERE ABUSE Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

UK News
Five Jailed Over £4m Cannabis Farms Across West Yorkshire

MAJOR DRUGS BUST Five Jailed Over £4m Cannabis Farms Across West Yorkshire

UK News
Manchester Airport Assault Trial: Brothers Deny Attacking Armed Officer

UNDER ATTACK Manchester Airport Assault Trial: Brothers Deny Attacking Armed Officer

UK News
Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

FATAL ALTERCATION Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Plead Not Guilty to Murder of Leeds Schoolgirl Chloe Watson

TRIO IN COURT Three Plead Not Guilty to Murder of Leeds Schoolgirl Chloe Watson

UK News
Three Plead Not Guilty to Murder of Leeds Schoolgirl Chloe Watson

Three Plead Not Guilty to Murder of Leeds Schoolgirl Chloe Watson

UK News
British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

DEATH SENTANCE British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

UK News
British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

UK News
Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

BUS DRIVER ATTACK Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

UK News
Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Starbucks CEO Defends $9 Coffee Price as Premium Experience

COFFEE DEBATE Starbucks CEO Defends Coffee Price as Premium Experience

UK News
Starbucks CEO Defends $9 Coffee Price as Premium Experience

Starbucks CEO Defends Coffee Price as Premium Experience

UK News
Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

PREDATORY OFFENDERS Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

UK News
Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

UK News
Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

BRING HER HOME Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

UK News
Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault Near Wolverhampton Bus Stop

BUS STOP SEX ATTACK MANHUNT Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault Near Wolverhampton Bus Stop

UK News
Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault Near Wolverhampton Bus Stop

Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault Near Wolverhampton Bus Stop

UK News
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

STREET ROBBERY CHARGES Two Men Charged Over Taunton Necklace Robbery Attack

UK News
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

Two Men Charged Over Taunton Necklace Robbery Attack

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

SOUTHSEA STREET ATTACK Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

UK News
Watch Live