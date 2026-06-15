Two Men Convicted Over Arson Attacks Linked to Sir Keir Starmer Properties

Two men have been convicted at the Old Bailey for plotting arson attacks targeting properties connected to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London. Roman Lavrynovych, 22, from Ukraine, and Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, a Romanian national born in Ukraine, were found guilty of conspiracy to damage property by fire in incidents across Kentish Town and Islington during May 2025.

Car Set Alight In Kentish

The court heard how a Toyota RAV4, previously owned by Sir Keir Starmer, was deliberately set on fire in Kentish Town on 8 May 2025. This area is where the Prime Minister had once lived, adding significance to the targeted attack.

Multiple Property Fires

Days following the car arson, two further fires were started at properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer. One involved flats in Islington previously connected to the Prime Minister. Another fire was ignited at the entrance of Sir Keir’s former home in Kentish Town on 12 May—at the time, his sister-in-law and her family were inside the property.

Telegram Recruitment Revealed

Prosecutors explained that Lavrynovych was recruited via the encrypted messaging app Telegram by a Russian-speaking user known only as “El Money”. He was allegedly promised payment for carrying out the arson attacks. Both men denied conspiring to cause the damage.

Third Defendant Acquitted

A third man, Petro Pochynok, 35, was charged alongside Lavrynovych and Carpiuc but was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit arson after the trial concluded. Sentencing for Lavrynovych and Carpiuc is scheduled for a future date.