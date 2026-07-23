Two Women Sent for Trial Over Alleged Murder of Mum Scarlett Faulkner

Two female suspects have been sent forward for trial over the alleged murder of 29-year-old mother Scarlett Faulkner following a fatal roadside assault in County Tipperary. A 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl appeared before Nenagh District Court on Thursday, where they were formally sent forward to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Because one of the accused is a juvenile, Irish law prohibits the identification of either defendant in order to protect the minor’s identity.

Books of Evidence served

During the brief hearing, prosecutors served the Books of Evidence, formally transferring the case to Ireland’s highest criminal court for trial. Neither defendant was legally represented due to the ongoing criminal legal aid solicitors’ strike. Judge Elizabeth Keane advised both accused they have 14 days to notify the prosecution of any alibi they intend to rely upon during the trial.

Both remain in custody

The two accused were remanded in custody, with the District Court having no jurisdiction to grant bail in a murder case. The matter will now proceed before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, where a trial date is expected to be fixed.

Family attend hearing

Scarlett Faulkner’s family attended Thursday’s hearing wearing memorial T-shirts in tribute to the 29-year-old. Ms Faulkner, who was the mother of one child, died on 13 April after suffering critical injuries in a violent roadside assault at Birdhill, County Tipperary, on 21 March. Her death prompted a major Garda investigation, culminating in the murder charges.

Trial expected to be expedited

As one of the defendants is under the age of 18, the case is expected to be prioritised and expedited through the Irish courts. The defendants deny no charges at this stage, and no pleas have yet been entered. The case will next come before the Central Criminal Court, where further directions are expected ahead of trial. As criminal proceedings are now active, the accused are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in court.