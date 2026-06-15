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BACK LOG UK Asylum Appeals Backlog Hits Record 87,450 Cases in 2026

UK Asylum Appeals Backlog Hits Record 87,450 Cases in 2026

The UK asylum appeals backlog has surged to a record 87,450 cases pending as of March 2026, a 72% rise from 50,976 a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Justice. The dramatic increase is straining the Home Office and tribunal system, threatening the integrity of the asylum process across the UK.

Backlog Soars To New Heights

Average waiting times for asylum appeals have jumped to 67 weeks, up from 54 weeks in 2025. Success rates for appeals dropped to 40% in early 2026, down from 43% the previous year, highlighting growing inefficiencies and challenges facing applicants and decision-makers alike.

MPs Warn System Faces Collapse

The Public Accounts Committee has slammed the Home Office for relying on short-term fixes without a sustainable plan. Officials warned the soaring backlog puts the entire asylum system at risk of collapse if urgent reforms are not implemented.

Hotels Still House Many Asylum

Despite a 35% drop in asylum seekers in hotel accommodation, down to 20,885 at the end of March 2026, many remain trapped in temporary housing amid delays in appeals. This ongoing reliance raises serious questions over conditions and long-term solutions.

Calls For System Reform

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, criticised the Government’s plans to swap the current tribunal for a new appeals body, warning it risks prolonging delays. He urged a focus on stabilising asylum policies, boosting tribunal efficiency, and ensuring adequate legal aid funding.

Initial Decisions Improve, but Appeals

While initial asylum decisions have improved, with waiting cases falling to 48,758 (lowest in six years), the growing appeals backlog shows systemic issues remain. Experts stress that tackling these delays is vital to reducing dependence on temporary accommodation and restoring trust in the asylum process.

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