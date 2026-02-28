Police have issued an urgent appeal for information to help locate a 27-year-old man reported missing from north London.

Officers say Tai was last seen leaving his home in Rosebery Avenue, EC1, at around 9am on Friday, 27 February. Concerns are growing for his welfare, and enquiries are ongoing to trace his movements.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Tai has known links to Clerkenwell and is also believed to frequent the Whitechapel area, and officers are urging anyone who may have seen him — or who has information about his whereabouts — to come forward.

In a public appeal shared online, police asked: “Do you recognise Tai? The 27-year-old is missing and was last seen leaving his home in Rosebery Avenue, EC1 on Friday, 27 Feb at 9am.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference 3037/27Feb.

If there is an immediate sighting, members of the public should call 999.

Police have not released further details at this stage, but searches and enquiries continue.

More news from Islington