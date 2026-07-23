Woman and Teenage Daughter Die After Tragic Incident at Essex Beach

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter have been named after they drowned during a tragic incident at an Essex beach, where several people got into difficulty in the water. Shelina Rahman, a teacher in her 40s, and her daughter Sameeha, 15, died after the incident at West Mersea Beach, near Colchester, on Wednesday evening. The pair have been identified as the wife and daughter of Dr Mansur Rahman, leader of Jubo Dal UK, the youth wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Several people rescued

Essex Police said emergency services were called by the ambulance service at 5.35pm on Wednesday 22 July following reports that several people had got into difficulty in the water near Seaview Avenue. Despite the efforts of lifeboat crews, paramedics and other emergency responders, Shelina and Sameeha were pronounced dead. Three other people were taken to hospital, including one person who remains in a serious condition. Two others, including a seven-year-old child, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. In a statement, Essex Police said:

“We were called by the ambulance service at 5.35pm on Wednesday 22 July after reports that several people had got into difficulty in the water near Seaview Avenue.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, we can sadly confirm that a teenage girl and a woman in her 40s have died.

“A third person remains in hospital in a serious condition. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected at this very difficult time.”

Reports they entered the water to help

Local reports indicate Shelina Rahman entered the water after a young child got into difficulty, with her daughter also becoming caught up in the incident. Police have not officially confirmed the exact circumstances surrounding how the pair entered the water. Witnesses said several people became stranded as the tide rapidly came in around a nearby sandbank.

Massive emergency response

The RNLI launched a major rescue operation alongside HM Coastguard, Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service. West Mersea Lifeboat Station deployed lifeboats, while multiple ambulance crews, coastguard teams and air ambulances attended the scene. The RNLI said:

“Tonight we have responded to a tragic incident on West Mersea beach.

“Our team and West Mersea Lifeboat Station were first on scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family involved.”

West Mersea Coastguard Rescue Team also expressed its condolences, describing the incident as a tragedy.

Eyewitness describes desperate rescue

Beach hut owner Beverly Smit said she arrived as emergency crews were battling to save those in the water. She described how another man repeatedly swam out to rescue those struggling. “He saw they were calling for help,” she said. “He swam out, I think, three times. Two of the children he brought back were not in good condition.” She added that the incoming tide and cold water made the rescue attempts especially difficult.

Beach remains closed

Police have urged people to stay away from the beach around Seaview Avenue while investigations continue. The area remains cordoned off as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The deaths have sent shockwaves through both the local community in Essex and the British Bangladeshi community. Officers continue to investigate the tragedy.