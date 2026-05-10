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FIRE ATTACK Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Vacant Museum Storage in Kensington

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Vacant Museum Storage in Kensington

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters from London Fire Brigade are currently tackling a fire at a vacant museum storage facility on Blythe Road in Kensington. The incident began shortly before midday, with no injuries reported and no artefacts at risk since the storage room was empty.

Swift Emergency Response

The Brigade was called at 11:35am to reports of flames in a small section of the second-floor storage in a six-storey building. Firefighters have mobilised quickly to contain the fire and protect surrounding areas.

Command And Control

Station Commander Josh Faulkner, at the scene, explained that a 32-metre turntable ladder is being used as an observation platform to give Incident Commanders enhanced visibility. This aids effective tactical decisions to bring the blaze under control safely.

Safety Confirmed

The fire is confined to a small part of the vacant storage space, and fortunately, no museum artefacts were at risk. There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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