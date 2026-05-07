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18-Year-Old Injured Man Among Three Arrested After Grove Street Assault SE8

Woman Charged with Murder After Body Found in South London

On Wednesday 6 May at 12:15pm, Metropolitan Police responded to reports of an assault on Grove Street, SE8, south east london/">London. Officers arrived alongside London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, where an 18-year-old man was found injured and swiftly taken to a major trauma centre. His injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Multiple Arrests Made

The injured 18-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being equipped for theft, possession of drugs, and attempted theft. After hospital treatment, he was taken into police custody. Alongside him, a 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. Both were later released on bail.

Multiple Arrests Madethe Attack

The Metropolitan Police continue their investigation into the assault. A spokesperson confirmed the arrests and asked anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD3272/06MAY26.

Community Alert

The incident has raised concerns in the local SE8 area, prompting heightened police presence and ongoing efforts to ensure public safety in Grove Street and surrounding neighbourhoods.

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Topics :Crime

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