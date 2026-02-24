Grace Bell, in her early thirties and living in southern England, has become the second woman in the UK to give birth after a womb transplant. But she’s the first to do so after receiving a womb from a deceased donor — a world-first in UK transplant science.

Her baby boy, Hugo Richard Norman Powell, was born healthy via caesarean section at London’s Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in December 2025.

Grace was born without a womb and never thought she’d carry her own child. The transplant and pregnancy were part of an innovative research programme funded by Womb Transplant UK involving 10 womb transplants.

How The Groundbreaking Transplant Worked

The womb donation happened after the donor’s family had already agreed to organ donation in the usual way.

Extra consent was sought for this unique research transplant as womb donation is not covered by the NHS organ donor register or standard consent.

The transplant surgery took under seven hours, followed by IVF and embryo transfer at the Lister Fertility Clinic, London.

Grace’s pregnancy was closely monitored at Oxford and Imperial College NHS hospitals.

A Legacy of Giving Life From Tragedy

The donor family, despite their heartbreaking loss, expressed “tremendous pride at the legacy” their daughter leaves behind — providing “the precious gift of time, hope, healing and now life.” NHS Blood and Transplant says most families asked support this additional donation.

Grace expressed deep gratitude, saying, “There are no words to say thank you enough to my donor and her family… Their kindness and selflessness… is the reason I have been able to fulfil my lifelong dream of being a mum.”

The couple named their son “Richard” after Professor Richard Smith, who pioneered the transplant programme.

25 Years of Cutting-Edge Research Paying Off

Womb transplants are rare and complex. In the UK alone, roughly one in 5,000 women are born without a womb. Others lose it due to cancer or illness.

Over 100 womb transplants worldwide have resulted in 70+ healthy babies. This UK research is led by Professor Richard Smith and Miss Isabel Quiroga, funded by the Womb Transplant UK charity.

The programme has two arms:

A living donor line featuring five planned transplants

The UK Investigational Study into Transplantation of the Uterus (INSITU), which involves deceased donors

This birth is the third in Europe from a deceased donor womb transplant, with the programme covering all treatment costs (£30,000 per case) to avoid NHS strain.

Experts Laud Breakthrough

“I’m so happy for Grace, Steve and their family. To see Hugo come into the world after years of research is incredible,” said Professor Richard Smith. “This was only possible due to the extraordinary generosity of the donor family. Their choice has given life and hope,” he added. Miss Isabel Quiroga called it “a huge milestone” offering women another chance at motherhood alongside adoption or surrogacy.

Consultant obstetrician Miss Bryony Jones celebrated the safe delivery and praised the multidisciplinary team’s efforts.

Womb Donation: A New Frontier in Organ Transplants

Becky Clarke, leading the NHS Blood and Transplant nursing team, explained that womb donation requires special consent distinct from other organ donations. Only a small number of deceased donors are eligible.

Donor families who consent to this research donation help open life-changing doors for women without wombs.

Looking Forward

Grace and Steve’s journey offers hope to countless women dreaming of motherhood. Grace said, “My hope is that this option becomes much more accessible for others in the future.”

As womb transplantation grows, it could revolutionise fertility treatments and give new chances to women once deemed unable to carry their own babies.