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DRUGS HAUL Plymouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Weapons Following SWROCU Bust

Plymouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Weapons Following SWROCU Bust

Ryan Board, 30, from Rochford Crescent, Plymouth, has been sentenced to two years and eight months after pleading guilty to drug supply and weapons offences. The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, arrested Board following a February raid at his home, where they seized cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, offensive weapons, and tens of thousands of pounds in cash.

Major Drug Haul Seized

Officers recovered over 530 grams of cocaine, nearly 3.8 kilos of ketamine, and 245 grams of cannabis from the Board’s property. The drugs have a potential street value exceeding £60,000, highlighting the scale of the operation.

Offensive Weapons Found

During the raid, police also discovered a knuckleduster and a telescopic truncheon in Board’s possession, underscoring the serious threat posed by criminals involved in drug dealing in the community.

Cash Linked To Crime

A total of £34,660 in bundled cash was seized, with £33,500 classified as criminal property, reflecting large-scale profits from illegal activities.

Police Message To Communities

DI Pete Walker from SWROCU said: “The seizure demonstrates Ryan Board’s heavy involvement in serious criminality which causes real harm to our communities. Those profiting from illegal activity in our towns can expect to be pursued by police and brought before the courts.”

Residents are urged to report any suspicious or criminal activity to their local police force or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555 or their website.

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