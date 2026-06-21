Teenager Tadhg Callaghan Carter Dies Watching Donegal Rally Crash

A 15-year-old boy, Tadhg Callaghan Carter, has died after being injured while spectating the Donegal International Rally in Trentagh near Kilmacrennan, County Donegal, on Saturday. The Irish Gardaí and emergency services responded after a rally car went off the road at a left-hand bend on the Gartan stage, injuring several spectators. Carter was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but was later pronounced dead. Two other spectators suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Event Cancelled Following Tragedy

Following the incident, Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motorclub announced the cancellation of the remainder of the three-day rally as a mark of respect to the deceased. Organisers expressed deep sadness and extended their sympathies to Carter’s family, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Emergency Response And Investigation

The Gardaí and Motorsport Ireland confirmed a full investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities noted video footage of the crash is circulating on social media and urged the public not to share it out of respect for those affected.

About The Donegal International Rally

The Donegal International Rally is known as one of the most challenging rally events for drivers and teams. It usually draws over 70,000 spectators onsite and around 400,000 viewers on TV and online. Competitors face 20 stages across the rugged northwest coast of County Donegal during the event.