Major Rail Disruption As Purley Bridge Damage Halts Sussex Services

Rail passengers across Sussex, Surrey and London were told not to travel on Sunday 14 June after severe structural damage to the Purley bridge forced urgent repairs and shut down one of Britain’s busiest rail routes. Network Rail engineers closed all lines through Purley station, bringing services on the Brighton Main Line to a complete halt and causing widespread disruption.

All Lines Suspended At Purley

Trains cannot run to, from, or through Purley station, including direct services between London and Gatwick Airport. With the usual alternative route via Redhill also closed for planned engineering works, passengers face very limited travel options.

Passengers Miss Flights Amid Disruption

Stations across the affected network became overcrowded as travellers scrambled for alternatives. Reports of missed flights have emerged due to the difficulty of reaching Gatwick. Southern and Thameslink warned many passengers may fail to complete their journeys or face delays of at least 90 minutes.

Roads Overcrowded As Rail Fails

The travel chaos spilt onto the M23 motorway, which grew increasingly congested as stranded passengers turned to taxis, buses and private cars in attempts to reach Gatwick Airport. The knock-on effects highlight the scale of disruption caused by the damaged Purley bridge.

Tickets Valid Tomorrow

Passengers holding tickets dated Sunday 14 June were allowed to use them on Monday 15 June, without extra charge. Authorities urged travellers to check service updates before setting out, as Network Rail continued urgent investigations into the bridge’s structural damage.