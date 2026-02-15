Police have issued an urgent appeal to help trace a missing 16-year-old girl from Brighton.

Trinity-Mae was last seen on Friday, 13 February 2026, in the Brighton area, and there is growing concern for her welfare.

Officers say she is described as being approximately 5ft 2in tall, with burgundy, mid-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black crop parka-style coat, light grey flared trousers and brown UGG-style boots.

Links across several areas

It is understood Trinity-Mae has links to Worthing, Lancing and Burgess Hill in Sussex, as well as Norwich, Wolverhampton and Ealing in London.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her or who has information about her whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said:

“We are appealing for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Trinity-Mae, who has been reported missing from Brighton. Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to contact us.”

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1329 of 13/02.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

Police say all information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital in helping to find Trinity-Mae and ensure she is safe and well.