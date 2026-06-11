Woman Charged After Car Hits Tesco Express in Sydenham

Police were called to Kirkdale, Sydenham, around 11am on Wednesday, June 10, after a car crashed into the Tesco Express store. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. Collett Bartley, 42, from Kirkdale, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while disqualified. She was charged later that day and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

Swift Police Response

The Metropolitan Police acted quickly on reports of the incident, attending the scene with the London Ambulance Service to assess and manage the situation.

Drink Drive Arrest

Collett Bartley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving while disqualified following the crash into the premises at the Tesco Express.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Bartley was charged the same day and is scheduled to appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 11.