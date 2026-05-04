Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

TRAGIC DEATH 14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Train Track Incident in Shildon County Durham

14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Train Track Incident in Shildon County Durham

British Transport Police confirmed the death of a 14-year-old girl following an incident on the train tracks in Shildon, County Durham. The emergency services were alerted at around 8am on Wednesday, 22 April. Paramedics attended, and the girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts, she passed away on the evening of Saturday, 2 May.

No Suspicious Circumstances

The British Transport Police have stated that the incident is not being treated as suspicious. The girl’s identity is being withheld out of respect for her family’s privacy, who are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Family Appeals For Privacy

The family expressed their sincerest gratitude to everyone who reached out to them following the tragedy. They have asked for privacy as they cope with their unimaginable loss.

Emergency Response Timeline

  • Incident reported: 8am, 22 April
  • Emergency services respond immediately
  • Girl taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
  • Passed away: Evening of 2 May

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Zack Polanski Accuses Met Police Chief of Election Interference Over Terror Arrest Row

POLITICAL FALLOUT Zack Polanski Liked Posts Claiming Starmer Funded by Zionist Donors

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

HANDGRENADE Bristol Sterncourt Road Explosion Kills Two in Suspicious Blast

UK News
Harlow Police Officer Hit by Car in High-Speed Chase – Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Dangerous Driving

HOLIDAY VIOLENCE Teen Arrested for Double Stabbing at Essex St Osyth Holiday Park

UK News
Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

KNIFE BRAWL 15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

UK News
Arson Fire Devastates Large Derelict House in Harlow

POLICE PROBE Arson Fire Devastates Large Derelict House in Harlow

UK News
Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

COURT DRAMA Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

UK News
Police Conclude Crewe Property Search in Religious Group Abuse Probe

SEARCH COMPLETED Police Conclude Crewe Property Search in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

TRAGIC FALL Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

UK News
Marks & Spencer Launches No-Touch Bra Fitting Service UK-wide

FITTING REVOLUTION Marks & Spencer Launches UK-Wide No-Touch Bra Fitting Service

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Ryanair Cabin Crew Arrested at Manchester Airport Over Fitness Concerns

BREATH TEST Two Ryanair Cabin Crew Arrested at Manchester Airport Over Fitness Concerns

UK News
Two Ryanair Cabin Crew Arrested at Manchester Airport Over Fitness Concerns

Two Ryanair Cabin Crew Arrested at Manchester Airport Over Fitness Concerns

UK News
Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

COMPLEX INVESIGATION Bristol Explosion Kills Two as Residents Return Home After Evacuation

UK News
Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

Bristol Explosion Kills Two as Residents Return Home After Evacuation

UK News
Notorious Southampton Shoplifter Steven Wood Jailed for Assaulting Police Officer and Theft

SWIFT ACTION Blackfield Man Jailed for Assaulting Woman in Holbury

UK News
Notorious Southampton Shoplifter Steven Wood Jailed for Assaulting Police Officer and Theft

Blackfield Man Jailed for Assaulting Woman in Holbury

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man in 40s Dies in Three-Car Crash on Darlaston Road, Walsall

CRASH TRAGEDY Man in 40s Dies in Three-Car Crash on Darlaston Road, Walsall

UK News
Man in 40s Dies in Three-Car Crash on Darlaston Road, Walsall

Man in 40s Dies in Three-Car Crash on Darlaston Road, Walsall

UK News
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this …

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Woman Injured in Nottingham

Breaking News, UK News
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this …

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Woman Injured in Nottingham

Breaking News, UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

POLICE ACTION Mestafa Salim Charged With Assault After Bolton Incident

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Mestafa Salim Charged With Assault After Bolton Incident

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
BA Stewardess Booted from £2,000-a-Night Maldives Resort After Boozy Balcony Brawl

PLANE DRUNK British Airways Cabin Crew Fired for Being Nearly Eight Times Over Alcohol Limit

UK News
BA Stewardess Booted from £2,000-a-Night Maldives Resort After Boozy Balcony Brawl

British Airways Cabin Crew Fired for Being Nearly Eight Times Over Alcohol Limit

UK News
Man Charged with Two Rapes Following Attack in Byron Park Wealdstone

PARK ATTACK Man Charged with Two Rapes After Byron Park Attack Wealdstone

UK News
Man Charged with Two Rapes Following Attack in Byron Park Wealdstone

Man Charged with Two Rapes After Byron Park Attack Wealdstone

UK News
Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

BANKER SCANDAL Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

UK News
Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

UK News
Watch Live