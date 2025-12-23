East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

A man has tragically died in hospital three weeks after a savage attack outside a Hackney pub. George Graham suffered “unsurvivable injuries” following a brutal group fight at The Globe on Morning Lane in the early hours of November 29.

Fight Outside The Globe Ends in Tragedy

Emergency crews rushed to the busy venue shortly before 1am after reports of a large altercation. George was rushed to hospital in critical condition but sadly passed away on Monday, December 22 — just days before Christmas.

Despite the severity of the attack, no arrests have yet been made in connection with his death.

Met Police Launch Major Investigation

The Metropolitan Police have set up a dedicated major incident page and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward urgently.

Detectives can be contacted via the incident room on 020 8345 3701, quoting operation “Op Capere” or by calling 101 with reference CAD 465/29NOV25. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or their website.

London’s Rising Knife Crime Concerns

This tragic death adds to a string of violent incidents across London in 2025, including the fatal two-punch assault of 63-year-old Charlie Prodromou outside a Lewisham pub earlier this year. Two men involved in that case are now behind bars.

George Graham’s family are yet to receive justice. The Met’s investigation remains ongoing, and they are urging anyone with details to speak up and help bring those responsible to accou