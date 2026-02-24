Daniel Boakye, 21, aka drill rapper DSavv, has been spotted on CCTV boarding a London bus after his second daring escape from police custody this month. The fugitive absconded from Lewisham Hospital on February 15 while under police escort for medical treatment, triggering a city-wide manhunt now entering its ninth day.

Twice on the Run: Police Fail to Re-Capture

Boakye, who is serving a six-year sentence for knife-point robberies, was originally due to be deported to Ghana later this year. He broke free once before on February 10 while under escort at West Middlesex University Hospital, but was swiftly caught the next day. This time, officers gave chase after he vanished at around 3:05pm but failed to detain him.

CCTV Reveals New Sighting – Police Urge Public to Help

The latest CCTV shows Boakye wearing a dark grey zip-up jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers with white soles. Police have not disclosed the bus route but have released the images, hoping for public leads.

“Daniel Boakye was in police custody in hospital when he absconded at around 15:05hrs on Sunday, 15 February. Officers gave chase but could not detain Boakye and he left the area,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed.

They added: “He is described as a black man of slim build and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket.”

Drill Star Taunts Police on Social Media

In a mocking move, Boakye posted a video to his Instagram—boasting nearly 500,000 followers—rapping and puffing what looks like a cannabis cigarette under the caption “I’m free” shortly after his escape on February 17. The clip fuels concerns about his blatant defiance while still on the run.

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 999 quoting reference CAD4005/15FEB.