Tragedy on New Cross Road
A man has died after falling ill outside the Sainsbury’s petrol station on New Cross Road. The incident occurred just before 5pm on February 12.
Emergency Services Rush to the Scene
London Ambulance Service and police officers were quick to respond. Despite their rapid efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Official Statement from Ambulance Service
“We were called at 4.59pm on Thursday 12 February to reports of a person unwell on New Cross Road, SE14,” a spokesperson said. “We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. Very sadly, despite our best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”