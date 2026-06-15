Teacher Jamie Varley Guilty of Murdering Adopted Baby Preston in UK Court

Jamie Varley, a 36-year-old high school teacher, was found guilty today at a UK court of murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey, the baby he was adopting. Alongside Varley, his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley was also convicted for child cruelty offences. The harrowing case reveals months of abuse and sexual assault on the baby before his death in July 2023.

Horrific Abuse Revealed

The court heard Preston was routinely mistreated and physically assaulted during the four months he was with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley. Evidence included hospital visits for serious injuries, including a fractured elbow, and a post-mortem showing 40 non-accidental injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Disturbing Messages And Videos

Jurors saw messages Varley sent to his sister, a baby sleep specialist, complaining about Preston’s behaviour, with chilling threats such as “He’s dead meat today.” Disturbing videos and indecent images of the child were recovered from devices belonging to both men, highlighting the abuse.

Final Moments At Hospital

CCTV footage captured Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley rushing Preston to A&E while Varley pleaded, “Don’t let him die.” Varley claimed the baby drowned in a bath, but medical evidence disproved this, confirming death by acute airway obstruction.

Heartbreaking Family Reactions

Preston’s birth mother, Sarah Davey, who had a troubled past including a prior conviction, was seen tearfully reacting as verdicts were delivered. Preston had been removed from her care before being placed with the couple.

Prosecution Statement

Karen Tonge of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This has been one of the most shocking and horrific cases I have dealt with. Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley had a responsibility to care for and protect baby Preston. They violated that responsibility with sickening ease.”

Both men will be sentenced this Thursday.